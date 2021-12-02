First Alert: More patchy fog and balmy weather to continue as we round out the week

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The calendar may see it is early December, but the weather has other ideas as it remains balmy and on the warm side in the Piney Woods.

With more clouds streaming overhead tonight, fog formation is still possible, but not as likely or widespread as it has been the past couple of mornings. Nevertheless, still be on the lookout for some of that fog to re-develop overnight, especially in the rural and low-lying spots throughout East Texas. It will not be as chilly as recent nights as lows drop into the middle 50′s.

Any early morning fog on Friday will lift by the mid-morning hours, giving way to mostly cloudy skies. It will be another unseasonably warm day with the occasional southerly breeze coming in off the Gulf of Mexico. Despite more clouds in the sky, daytime highs will manage to climb into the upper 70′s.

This weekend will feature lots of clouds to go along with warm conditions and low-end rain chances creeping back into the forecast. There is no need to cancel or alter your outdoor plans as the rain chances will be on the low-end of the scale.

Our next cold front is slated to arrive late Sunday night and early Monday morning, bringing with it a modest chance for rain followed by a brief period of cool, north winds.

The Monday front is expected to quickly stall out and retreat back to the north as a warm front next Tuesday, which will keep the cool air short-lived, while also leading to some cloudy days as well.

We will then see a second cold frontal passage late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning of next week, bringing in another shot at some showers and thunderstorms followed by another wind shift.

Rainfall amounts look to average around a half-inch to as much as one-inch over the next week as these cold fronts try to bring in some more precious, liquid gold to East Texas.

Even though we have two cold fronts on the menu in the next week, none of them look strong enough to bring any notable cold snaps and freezing temperatures to the Piney Woods.

