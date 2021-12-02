East Texas Now Business Break
Ladyjacks start hot with 7-1 record, looking to improve before WAC play

By Caleb Beames
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 10:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Mark Kellogg is never satisfied with his team’s performance and that attitude might be why his team has been so successful.

The SFA Ladyjacks are 7-1 on the year, boasting a top 10 offense.

“It was a lot of games in a quick period of time,” Kellogg said. “We finished with three games in three days which was basically three in 48 hours based on our tip times. We will take time to recover and get back into the swing of things. It was seven wins where we either won by 20 in six of those seven and we had a 20 point lead in the other win. The loss was by 7 to A&M.”

One thing the lopsided wins have done for the team is let Kellogg build his bench and not rely on just the starting five.

“I like our group,” Kellog said. “Our depth is getting better. We are getting some experience for our new kids and that is what you want to do this time of year.”

SFA has four more nonconference games before starting WAC play on December 30 against UT- Rio Grande Valley. The team will host Our Lady of the Lake on December 4 at 2 p.m.

“We still have three really good tests,” Kellogg said. " We have a really tough matchup at Gonzaga and then a game against Portland before we come home to play Southeastern Louisiana. These will prepare us for the WAC.”

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Giants 1B Brandon Belt staying prepared as possible MLB lockout approaches
