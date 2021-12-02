East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Man who put razor blades in pizza dough sentenced to prison

FILE— This booking photo released Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, by the Dover, N.H., Police Department...
FILE— This booking photo released Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, by the Dover, N.H., Police Department shows Nicholas Mitchell, of Dover. Mitchell, who was accused of putting razor blades in pizza dough at a Hannaford supermarkets in Maine and New Hampshire, was sentenced Thursday Dec. 2, 2021 to four years and nine months in federal prison.(Dover Police Department via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A man accused of putting razor blades and screws in pizza dough at supermarkets in Maine and New Hampshire has been sentenced to four years and nine months in  prison.

The hearing proceeded Thursday although 39-year-old Nicholas Mitchell of Dover, New Hampshire, was recovering from COVID-19 contracted in jail.

The judge said the crime spread fear in the community and Mitchell tearfully apologized.

He said he wanted revenge on the pizza dough company that fired him, not to hurt anybody.

Supermarket surveillance video showed him handling pizza dough and loitering around a refrigerated case.

He was ordered to pay $230,000 in restitution to Hannaford Supermarkets.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lufkin PD officers execute a search warrant on a house on North Avenue. (Source: Lufkin Police...
Lufkin police arrest 2 who allegedly shot at 3 houses, vehicle
Pictured are (top row from left) Sabrina Griffin, Seklehia Jackson, and (bottom) Shaquill...
7 families file lawsuit alleging abuse, neglect against Crockett child-care center
The driver was taken to a local hospital. Her condition is unknown.
Woman taken to hospital after vehicle leaves road, strikes tree near Clawson
This photo provided by Taylor Blount shows Ezra Blount, 9, posing outside the Astroworld music...
Family of 9-year-old Astroworld victim turns down rapper’s offer to pay for funeral
Damaged Lufkin AutoZone
Engineers to decide fate of Lufkin AutoZone damaged by 18-wheeler crash

Latest News

YWAM Border Bags
YWAM Border Bags
What does the latest COVID variant mean for your holidays?
A well wisher kneels to pray at a memorial on the sign of Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich.,...
Charging decision anticipated for Michigan shooter’s parents
Abimbola "Able" Osundairo walks through the lobby of the Leighton Criminal Courthouse courtroom...
Second brother testifies Smollett paid for staged attack
First lady Jill Biden takes a piece of the tree as she looks over the official White House...
National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony kicks off