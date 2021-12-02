Nacogdoches boy back at school after suffering serious head injury

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Gavin and Erika Tolar talk about the potential for long term effects after Gavin’s head injury if he doesn’t rehab properly even though he is making great progress.

Gavin is already back at Mike Moses Middle School on a modified schedule. Gavin was injured when he collided with a fellow member of his middle school basketball team and hit a wall, causing a skull fracture and bleeding.

Gavin was transported to Texas Children’s Hospital and had to meet several requirements to be discharged and was considered 50/50 for surgery to relieve swelling pressure.

