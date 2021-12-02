Robbery suspect arrested after car crash in Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches police report a convenience store clerk was robbed at gunpoint. Police responding to a wreck in the area determined the driver was the robbery suspect.

Around 2:07 a.m. Thursday morning a suspect wearing a ski mask entered a store in the 1000 block of N. University Dr. armed with a handgun and demanded money from the clerk, according to police.

The suspect fled the store with an unspecified amount of money from the cash register. The clerk then activated the silent alarm, according to police.

While officers were at the convenience store and searching the area police received a call about a vehicle that had wrecked in the 600 block of Tower Rd. Officers that were already in the area looking for the suspect responded to the wreck and quickly determined there was probable cause the driver involved in the wreck was the suspect responsible for the robbery, according to police.

Police report the suspect was determined to be Jamarcus Tanner, 25, from Nacogdoches. Tanner was charged with Aggravated Robbery and placed into the Nacogdoches County Jail.

