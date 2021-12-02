East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Robbery suspect arrested after car crash in Nacogdoches

Jamarcus Jacinte Tanner, 25
Jamarcus Jacinte Tanner, 25(Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 2:22 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches police report a convenience store clerk was robbed at gunpoint. Police responding to a wreck in the area determined the driver was the robbery suspect.

Around 2:07 a.m. Thursday morning a suspect wearing a ski mask entered a store in the 1000 block of N. University Dr. armed with a handgun and demanded money from the clerk, according to police.

The suspect fled the store with an unspecified amount of money from the cash register. The clerk then activated the silent alarm, according to police.

While officers were at the convenience store and searching the area police received a call about a vehicle that had wrecked in the 600 block of Tower Rd. Officers that were already in the area looking for the suspect responded to the wreck and quickly determined there was probable cause the driver involved in the wreck was the suspect responsible for the robbery, according to police.

Police report the suspect was determined to be Jamarcus Tanner, 25, from Nacogdoches. Tanner was charged with Aggravated Robbery and placed into the Nacogdoches County Jail.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lufkin PD officers execute a search warrant on a house on North Avenue. (Source: Lufkin Police...
Lufkin police arrest 2 who allegedly shot at 3 houses, vehicle
Pictured are (top row from left) Sabrina Griffin, Seklehia Jackson, and (bottom) Shaquill...
7 families file lawsuit alleging abuse, neglect against Crockett child-care center
The driver was taken to a local hospital. Her condition is unknown.
Woman taken to hospital after vehicle leaves road, strikes tree near Clawson
This photo provided by Taylor Blount shows Ezra Blount, 9, posing outside the Astroworld music...
Family of 9-year-old Astroworld victim turns down rapper’s offer to pay for funeral
Damaged Lufkin AutoZone
Engineers to decide fate of Lufkin AutoZone damaged by 18-wheeler crash

Latest News

WEBXTRA: Nacogdoches boy back at school after suffering serious head injury
Nacogdoches boy back at school after suffering serious head injury
WEBXTRA: Nacogdoches boy back at school after suffering serious head injury
WEBXTRA: Nacogdoches boy back at school after suffering serious head injury
Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran on Thursday morning officially announced his candidacy to...
Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran officially announces congressional candidacy
FILE - People stand in front of the Quarterback Real Estate Arena for a vaccination on...
Germany locks unvaccinated out of public life; mandate looms