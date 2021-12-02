Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Thursday, East Texas! We are set for yet another warm and dry day as highs climb back into the middle 70s for most of the area. Clouds will begin to increase this afternoon but won’t bring any rain our way until we get closer to the weekend. Quiet conditions expected overnight tonight but some patchy fog will be possible again by early tomorrow morning, so be sure to give yourself plenty of time for your morning commute just to be safe. Skies remain mostly cloudy on Friday with a few spotty showers becoming possible in the afternoon, but most will stay dry. Scattered showers will have an easier time to develop throughout the day on Saturday so keep the umbrella close just in case you have any outdoor plans. Showers and a few isolated thundershowers will be possible on Sunday as well before our next strong cold front rolls through late Sunday into early Monday. This front will take the rain with it so expect the afternoon to remain dry and much cooler. Tuesday rolls around and we’ll see yet another quick rebound with temperatures as highs are set to jump right back into the middle 60s thanks to the return of breezy southerly winds. Long range models have begun hinting at a stronger storm system arriving by late Tuesday into early Wednesday. It is too early to get into specifics for now, but it is important to keep on your radar. Remain weather alert and keep checking in to the forecast for more updates to this tricky forecast.

