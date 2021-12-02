East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Today goes to the dogs – it’s National Mutt Day

National Mutt Day is celebrated twice a year to raise awareness of the plight of mixed-breed...
National Mutt Day is celebrated twice a year to raise awareness of the plight of mixed-breed dogs in shelters.(adogslifephoto // Canva)
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 8:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Raise your water bowls high and toast to the mixed breeds of the world – Thursday is National Mutt Day.

If you don’t have a special mutt in your life, it’s a great time to find one.

The special day is celebrated twice a year, Dec. 2 and July 31.

The days help to raise awareness of the plight of mixed-breed dogs in shelters.

There are millions of smart and healthy mutts in shelters just waiting for someone to give them a forever home.

If you aren’t ready or able to adopt right now, shelters are always in need of donations and volunteers.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lufkin PD officers execute a search warrant on a house on North Avenue. (Source: Lufkin Police...
Lufkin police arrest 2 who allegedly shot at 3 houses, vehicle
Pictured are (top row from left) Sabrina Griffin, Seklehia Jackson, and (bottom) Shaquill...
7 families file lawsuit alleging abuse, neglect against Crockett child-care center
This photo provided by Taylor Blount shows Ezra Blount, 9, posing outside the Astroworld music...
Family of 9-year-old Astroworld victim turns down rapper’s offer to pay for funeral
Damaged Lufkin AutoZone
Engineers to decide fate of Lufkin AutoZone damaged by 18-wheeler crash
Angelina County commissioners court
Angelina County commissioners vote to continue employment of road engineer

Latest News

Dr. Anthony Fauci said Wednesday during a CNN global town hall the best defense is to get...
Fauci advises on holiday plans amid concerns of the omicron variant
FILE - People stand in front of the Quarterback Real Estate Arena for a vaccination on...
Unvaccinated Germans to be excluded from nonessential stores and venues amid COVID surge
Germany is seeing a major increase in COVID-19 cases as the omicron variant has also made its...
Germany sees new cases of omicron variant as country is already battling a massive COVID outbreak
Abimbola "Able" Osundairo walks through the lobby of the Leighton Criminal Courthouse courtroom...
Smollett defense set to cross-examine star state witness
FILE - Fuel trucks line up in front of storage tanks at the North Jiddah bulk plant, an Aramco...
OPEC+ sticks to modest boost in oil output despite omicron