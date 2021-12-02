East Texas Now Business Break
TRAFFIC ALERT: 1 southbound lane of US 59 in San Jacinto County closed after emergency landing

A small plane was forced to make an emergency landing in san Jacinto County. (Source: TxDOT Lufkin Twitter page)(TxDOT Lufkin Twitter page)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SaN JACINTO COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Motorists traveling south from Polk County should be aware that U.S. Highway 59 is down to one southbound lane in San Jacinto County near the Liberty County line after a single-engine airplane made an emergency landing Thursday.

The plane landed near US 59.

“Motorists should expect slight delays,” stated a tweet from the Texas Department of Transportation’s Lufkin office. “Stay alert and reduce speed in the area.”

