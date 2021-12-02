WebXtra: Santa back on roads of East Texas

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Santa is coming to town. Tonight he visits Tyler, then Palestine, then Nacogdoches and points between.

David ‘Santa’ Stanley’ is relaxing the social distance rules. No shields, no virtual visits. Last year most of the engagements were canceled due to the pandemic, but this year they are opening up. Mr. and Mrs. Claus have a full book of engagements.

The couple is fully vaccinated and they follow health precautions. Santa Stanley says it’s up to each Santa ambassador to decide what precautions they’ll take. While there are unvaccinated Santas, Santa Stanley says he’s proud to have had two vaccinations and the booster.

