Woman taken to hospital after vehicle leaves road, strikes tree near Clawson

The driver was taken to a local hospital. Her condition is unknown.
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 11:26 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A wreck on FM 2021 Wednesday in the Clawson area.

Central Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene. They say that the woman was traveling along FM 2021 near Crawford Creek, west of Ransom Brown Road, when her vehicle left the roadway for an unknown reason.

The car struck a tree and came to a stop in a ditch. The driver was the only person in the car. She was taken to the hospital by EMS. She was alert but her condition in unknown.

Traffic is congested as the first responders work to remove her vehicle from the scene.

