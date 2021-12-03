1 person injured in auto-pedestrian incident on South St. in Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - One person has been taken to a local hospital after an auto-pedestrian incident that occurred in the 2000 block of South Street in Nacogdoches Thursday night, according to a post on the Nacogdoches Police Department Facebook page.

“We do not have any information to release on the condition/identity of the victim at this time other than they have been transported by emergency medical services to the hospital,” the Facebook post stated.

NPD’s Traffic Division is at the scene, and the northbound side of South Street is down to one lane. All southbound traffic is being diverted to South Fredonia Street.

“Please avoid the area and expect delays for the next several hours,” the Facebook post stated.

