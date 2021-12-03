East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

1 person injured in auto-pedestrian incident on South St. in Nacogdoches

Source: Gray News Media
Source: Gray News Media(Gray News Media)
By Gary Bass
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 7:08 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - One person has been taken to a local hospital after an auto-pedestrian incident that occurred in the 2000 block of South Street in Nacogdoches Thursday night, according to a post on the Nacogdoches Police Department Facebook page.

“We do not have any information to release on the condition/identity of the victim at this time other than they have been transported by emergency medical services to the hospital,” the Facebook post stated.

NPD’s Traffic Division is at the scene, and the northbound side of South Street is down to one lane. All southbound traffic is being diverted to South Fredonia Street.

“Please avoid the area and expect delays for the next several hours,” the Facebook post stated.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lufkin PD officers execute a search warrant on a house on North Avenue. (Source: Lufkin Police...
Lufkin police arrest 2 who allegedly shot at 3 houses, vehicle
Pictured are (top row from left) Sabrina Griffin, Seklehia Jackson, and (bottom) Shaquill...
7 families file lawsuit alleging abuse, neglect against Crockett child-care center
The driver was taken to a local hospital. Her condition is unknown.
Woman taken to hospital after vehicle leaves road, strikes tree near Clawson
This photo provided by Taylor Blount shows Ezra Blount, 9, posing outside the Astroworld music...
Family of 9-year-old Astroworld victim turns down rapper’s offer to pay for funeral
Jamarcus Jacinte Tanner, 25
Robbery suspect arrested after car crash in Nacogdoches

Latest News

Judge Moran For Congress
Judge Moran For Congress
YWAM Border Bags
YWAM Border Bags
Hunting Cabin Ransacked
Hunting Cabin Ransacked
WEBXTRA: Timpson looking for second-straight regional title