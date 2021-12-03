First Alert: Remaining warm and humid with slight rain chances this weekend

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The thicker clouds and muggy air in place may lead to a few sprinkles early this evening as a weak disturbance tracks in from central Texas.

It will be a mild and humid night under the clouds with some patchy fog possible throughout the Piney Woods.

With southerly winds remaining in place through this weekend, temperatures will continue to trend well above average for us in East Texas. Morning lows will be in the lower 60′s with daytime highs topping out in the upper 70′s to near 80-degrees.

Keep in mind that our normal high is 64-degrees, which is where our overnight lows will be. Our normal low temperatures for this time of year is 41-degrees. That means our wake-up temperatures will be running twenty-degrees above average through the weekend.

In addition to the unseasonably warm and humid weather, it will be a mostly cloudy weekend as rain chances will be at 20% on both Saturday and Sunday.

Our next cold front is slated to arrive late Sunday night and early Monday morning, bringing with it a likely chance for rain and thunderstorms. Some of the thunderstorms moving in along the front early Monday morning could be on the strong side, capable of producing some gusty winds, heavy downpours, and some rumbles of thunder.

With drier and slightly cooler air coming in behind the front, skies will gradually clear out by Monday afternoon as daytime highs come down into the middle 60′s.

This frontal boundary will stall out and then retreat north as a warm front on Tuesday, bringing us another likely shot of more beneficial rainfall during the day.

We will then see a second cold frontal passage late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning of next week, bringing in some cooler, drier air for the remainder of the week.

Rainfall amounts look to average around one-to-two inches over the next week as these multiple weather systems look to bring in some precious, liquid gold to East Texas.

Even though we have two cold fronts on the menu in the next week, none of them look strong enough to bring any notable cold snaps or freezing temperatures to the Piney Woods.

