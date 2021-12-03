Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Friday, East Texas! We are off to a muggy start to the day as skies remain cloudy with light periods of drizzle sticking around a good chunk of East Texas as we near the lunch time hour. Cloud cover wont budge much today, but we should start to see a few peaks of sunshine from time to time this afternoon. Highs today will trend warm and well above average once again, with most of us topping off in the middle 70s. A few stray light showers will be possible today, but the majority of East Texas is looking to stay relatively dry. Scattered showers will have an easier time to develop throughout the day on Saturday so keep the umbrella close just in case you have any outdoor plans. Showers and a few isolated thundershowers will be possible on Sunday as well before our next strong cold front rolls through late Sunday into early Monday. Showers and a few stronger thunderstorms will be likely along this cold front after midnight on Monday morning, so please remain weather alert. This cold front will take the rain with it by noon on Monday, so expect the afternoon to remain dry and much cooler. Clouds quickly increase by Tuesday and scattered showers will become likely by the afternoon as another upper-level disturbance begins to move closer to our area. A weak front will move through on Wednesday and will help another round of showers and storms rolls through ETX during the second half of the day. Skies look to clear out by next Thursday with afternoon highs sitting above average once again in the upper 60s.

