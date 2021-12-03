East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Johnny Football draws hundreds to Aggieland Outfitters for autograph event

By Andy Krauss
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 11:14 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Johnny Manziel was back in town at Aggieland Outfitters on University Drive Thursday signing autographs and taking pictures with fans.

Aggieland Outfitters estimated about 1,500 people showed up to see Johnny Football. The line literally snaked around the building twice.

Owner Fadi Kalaouze says they’ve had Manziel there before, but the turnout has never been anything like it was this time. He calls it a perfect illustration of that Aggie spirit.

”It’s all good,” Kalaouze said. “It’s good for us, good for him, more support, showing him how many Aggies care about him, and we will always care about him. We will always appreciate what he’s done for us. Let’s not forget that.”

There was no charge to get in line and meet Manziel. Kalaouze says they were excited to give people the chance to get to know him on a more personal level.

“A lot of new and former students are realizing what Johnny has done for us, the stadium, and the university,” Kalaouze said. “That’s why there’s so many people here.”

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lufkin police officers arrested a man after a high-speed chase that occurred Thursday. (Source:...
Lufkin police arrest man after high-speed chase
Lufkin PD officers execute a search warrant on a house on North Avenue. (Source: Lufkin Police...
Lufkin police arrest 2 who allegedly shot at 3 houses, vehicle
Pictured are (top row from left) Sabrina Griffin, Seklehia Jackson, and (bottom) Shaquill...
7 families file lawsuit alleging abuse, neglect against Crockett child-care center
The driver was taken to a local hospital. Her condition is unknown.
Woman taken to hospital after vehicle leaves road, strikes tree near Clawson
Jamarcus Jacinte Tanner, 25
Robbery suspect arrested after car crash in Nacogdoches

Latest News

"ACSO Shop with a Cop" officers shopping for Christmas gifts for the community
Angelina County Sheriff’s Office hosting ‘Shop with a Cop’ toy drive
Judge Moran For Congress
Judge Moran For Congress
SANTAS BACK
SANTAS BACK
LONGVIEW PARADE
LONGVIEW PARADE
SANTA SCIRTO
SANTA SCIRTO