Lufkin police arrest man after high-speed chase

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin police officers arrested a 37-year-old man Thursday evening after he allegedly led authorities on a high-speed chase that started on State Highway 94.

According to a press release, LPD officers arrested Leland Randolph, of Lufkin, on a stolen vehicle warrant after the pursuit.

Pictured is Leland Randolph circa 2013. (Source: Lufkin Police Department) (Lufkin Police Department)

“Randolph was taken into custody around 5:10 p.m. after an officer pitted the truck Randolph was driving on Buttermilk Road,” the press release stated.

During the pursuit, the suspect allegedly reached top speeds of 80 to 90 mph. The chase started on SH 94 at about 4:40 p.m. Thursday.

Randolph’s arrest came after a multi-agency investigation which included the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office, the press release stated. Additional charges are pending.

“Randolph has 24 prior Angelina County Jail book-ins on charges including burglary of a habitation, evading arrest, possession of a controlled substance, possession or transport of certain chemicals with the intent to manufacture a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, theft, engaging in organized criminal activity, and manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance,” the press release stated.

