Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

Missing man from Shelby Co. found safe after not being seen for months

Leray Afton Phillips
Leray Afton Phillips(Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - A man who went missing from Shelby County back in November of 2021 has been found safe.

On Wednesday, May 11, 2022, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that Leray “Leroy” Afton Phillips was located. They say he is in a safe environment and is doing well.

Phillips was last seen at the Quick Stop in Joaquin back in November of 2021.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police, CPS investigating death of 4-month-old Hudson baby
Crash shuts down U.S. 69 south of Huntington
Casey White and Vicky White
New details released in Lauderdale County inmate, corrections office escape
A loose gun was handled by a 9-year-old when it went off and hit a 4-year-old, the sheriff's...
4-year-old shot in head by 9-year-old handling gun, deputies in Texas say
Lufkin firefighters work to extinguish a structure fire Tuesday night.
Passerby alerts Lufkin Fire Department to structure fire

Latest News

Today, Alto ISD dedicated three new buildings: the Alto high school, Alto gymnasium, and the...
Alto ISD dedicates new buildings in wake of devastating tornado
Morris shares that it’s important for Center residents to understand that the district only...
Superintendent discusses $12 million Center ISD bond proposal
Tyler theater directors react to Hager making Top 5 on American Idol
Alto ISD dedicates new buildings in wake of devastating tornado
Alto ISD dedicates new buildings in wake of devastating tornado