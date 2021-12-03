Missing man from Shelby Co. found safe after not being seen for months

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - A man who went missing from Shelby County back in November of 2021 has been found safe.

On Wednesday, May 11, 2022, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that Leray “Leroy” Afton Phillips was located. They say he is in a safe environment and is doing well.

Phillips was last seen at the Quick Stop in Joaquin back in November of 2021.

