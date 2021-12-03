East Texas Now Business Break
By Katie Vossler
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 4:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  We’re starting out with more patchy, dense fog this morning.  A few places could see some light mist within the dense fog.  We’ll see more clouds throughout the day today but temperatures will still reach the mid 70s this afternoon.  Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected this weekend and temperatures will still be warm with highs in the mid 70s.  Expect an isolated shower or two Saturday, especially in northern counties and a better chance for rain Sunday.  The best chance for rain may hold off until Sunday night for most of East Texas as our next cold front moves through.  This front will bring in much cooler temperatures for next week.

