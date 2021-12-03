Son charged with capital murder after father found dead in Livingston

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has filed a charge of capital murder against a man accused of killing his father in November.

Investigators arrested Lynnie Ray Chatman and his girlfriend, Brooke Cormier, on Nov. 29, nearly two weeks after the body of Leonard Chatman was found outside of a Livingston home. The two had been wanted for questioning by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office in connection with Leonard’s death.

Sheriff Byron Lyons said the case was originally treated as a homicide. However, on Wednesday, Dec. 1, Lynnie Chatman was charged with capital murder in connection with his father’s death and booked into the Polk County Jail, according to Chief Deputy Rickie Childers. Cormier was also charged with Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle and Tampering with Evidence.

Chatman is being held on $1 million bond related to the capital murder charge and an additional $73,000 on unrelated charges from both Polk and Chambers counties.

Sheriff Byron Lyons requests that anyone with information relating to the investigation and arrest of both individuals, please contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at 936-327-6810.

