No suspect yet as ‘BB gun bandit’ continues vandalism

By Jeff Chavez
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 2:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Jeff Chavez spoke with the City of Jacksonville’s director of communications, Daniel Seguin for an update on the city’s efforts to apprehend vandals shooting at shop windows with a BB or pellet gun.

Seguin said the “BB gun bandits” hit at random times after dark targeting large commercial glass windows, some vehicle windows and also damaged windows at the city library.

Seguin said the suspect’s SUV was caught on video.

Previous: Jacksonville businesses chip in on reward to find BB gun vandal

