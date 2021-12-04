East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Maryland homeowners burn down home fending off snakes

By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 10:31 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - What started as an attempt to get rid of household pests ended with a $1 million home going up in flames.

It happened last month, about an hour west of Baltimore, Maryland, but fire officials just released the cause.

They say the homeowners were trying to smoke out a snake infestation and the coals were too close to combustible materials.

The fire started in the basement and quickly spread through each floor.

No injuries were reported as no one was at home when the fire started.

The status of the snakes is unknown.

The house, which was recently purchased for $1.8 million, has sustained more than a $1 million worth of damage.

Officials deemed the fire as an accident.

Fire officials advise homeowners to call a professional if there is infestation at the home.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lufkin police officers arrested a man after a high-speed chase that occurred Thursday. (Source:...
Lufkin police arrest man after high-speed chase
Source: Gray News Media
1 person injured in auto-pedestrian incident on South St. in Nacogdoches
The driver was taken to a local hospital. Her condition is unknown.
Woman taken to hospital after vehicle leaves road, strikes tree near Clawson
Jamarcus Jacinte Tanner, 25
Robbery suspect arrested after car crash in Nacogdoches
Confections
Burglars hit Lufkin’s Confections Bakery

Latest News

A well wisher kneels to pray at a memorial on the sign of Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich.,...
Lawyer: Parents charged in Michigan school shooting didn’t flee
President Joe Biden listens to a reporters question after delivering remarks on the November...
U.S. intelligence finds Russia planning Ukraine offensive
Wood County Veteran Service Officer
Wood County welcomes new veterans service officer
BB Gun Bandit
No suspect yet as ‘BB gun bandit’ continues vandalism
NASA Lasers
NASA Lasers In Space