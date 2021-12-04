Nacogdoches County sheriff’s deputies arrest 1 of 2 suspects in Oct. 23 shooting

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Deputies with the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office have made an arrest in connection with an Oct. 23 shooting incident that left one man with multiple gunshot wounds.

According to a post on the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the shooting occurred on County Road 823.

“An investigation by the Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Rangers has led to identifying two suspects in the investigation,” the Facebook post stated. “Investigators with the Sheriff’s Office established probable cause for a search warrant on a residence on Cr. 127 in Nacogdoches County on 11-17-2021.”

When investigators executed the search warrant, they found and seized evidence they believe is directly related to the shooting, the Facebook post stated.

Several weapons were seized from the home, including one that had been reported stolen through the Nacogdoches Police Department. Investigators also seized a large amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia that was consistent with drug distribution, the Facebook post stated.

Other evidence was seized as well.

According to the Facebook post, the victim was supposed to meet a friend on CR 823 on the night of Oct. 23.

“It is believed he was set up by the suspects to meet them at that location where they planned to rob him,” the Facebook post stated.

The driver of the suspect vehicle and the person who fired several shots at the victim were both wearing ski masks, the Facebook post stated. After the victim was shot, several items were removed from his vehicle.

The two suspects then fled the scene, the Facebook post stated.

Victim Breydi Gonzales, 20, of Center, spent time in intensive care at a local hospital following the shooting. He was shot multiple times in his torso and his arm. He spent several weeks in the hospital before he was released, a previous East Texas News story stated.

The shooting took place near Lone Star Church on CR 823, deputies later found. Detectives with NCSO and the Texas Rangers processed the crime scene there.

The passenger in the suspect vehicle was identified as Juan Pablo Garcia, 21, of Nacogdoches. He was arrested after the search warrant was executed and charged with first-degree felony aggravated robbery for his connection to the crime, the Facebook post stated.

Garcia was booked into the Nacogdoches County Jail on Nov. 17, and his bond amount was set at $50,000.

Law enforcement officials have identified a strong person of interest who is believed to have conducted the shooting,” the Facebook post stated. “Evidence has been submitted to the lab for forensics testing, and investigators are awaiting the results of those tests.”

The Facebook post stated the case is an ongoing investigation, and additional charges are pending.

Previous story: Sheriff, Texas Rangers investigate shooting that sent Center man to ICU

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.