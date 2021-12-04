East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Police discover body of missing woman inside drain

The body of a missing Shreveport woman was found around 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec.3.
The body of a missing Shreveport woman was found around 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec.3.(KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department says that they have found the body of a Daisy Walker who was reported missing on Friday, Dec.3.

Police arrived at the scene around 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4. They say the body was discovered inside a drain on the Chevyland parking lot in the 7500 block of Youree Drive. Officers that arrived at the scene were directed to a concrete opening where they discovered to be a body.

Shreveport fire arrived at the scene with rescue equipment and was able to recover the remains of what appeared to be an elderly female. An autopsy on the body confirmed that it was Daisy Walker.

Police say on Friday, Dec. 3, Daisy Walker was reported missing. She was last seen by family members at her home in the 7800 block of Youree Drive in Shreveport wearing peach jogger pants and a black bonnet. They say she walked away from her apartment sometime after she was put to bed on Thursday, Dec. 2 at 8:30 p.m.

Louisiana State Police issued a Silver Alert for Walker. Police say Walker suffered from dementia.

Daisy Walker, DOB: 3/14/1946, was last seen in the 7800 block of Youree Drive on Friday, Dec....
Daisy Walker, DOB: 3/14/1946, was last seen in the 7800 block of Youree Drive on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021.(SPD)

The scene is still under investigation, but police say no foul play was involved.

KSLA will update this story as it develops.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Lufkin Police Department
Lufkin police pursuit suspect allegedly had full-auto rifle, stolen guns, stolen vehicles
Lufkin police officers arrested a man after a high-speed chase that occurred Thursday. (Source:...
Lufkin police arrest man after high-speed chase
Pictured are the guns and cross bows that law enforcement officers seized in a drug raid on a...
Polk County drug raid yields 4 arrests, seizure of drugs, guns
At Lakewood Church, a plumber found money in the walls. Authorities are investigating.
Money found in wall of Joel Osteen’s Houston church; $600,000 reported stolen 7 years ago
Juan Garcia (Source: Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
Nacogdoches County sheriff’s deputies arrest 1 of 2 suspects in Oct. 23 shooting

Latest News

Interior of fireplace caught on fire
Lufkin fire officials urge safety checks ahead of using fireplaces, heaters
Saturday Weather Trivia 12-4-21
Saturday Weather Trivia
Diboll's Historic season ends in 3A DI Region final
Diboll's Historic season ends in 3A DI Region final
Centerville vs Timpson
Timpson beats Centerville in 2 ADI Region final
The Lufkin Fire marshal has tips to help you remember why it's important to have your heater...
Lufkin fire officials urge safety checks ahead of using fireplaces, heaters