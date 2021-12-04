East Texas Now Business Break
Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

Here is the latest forecast from your First Alert Weather Team.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 7:26 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Partly to mostly cloudy today with the possibility of isolated showers. Highs this afternoon warming up into the upper 70s - well above normal for the first week of December. This evening, only cooling down into the 60s, low 60s for overnight lows. Tomorrow will look very similar to today, with highs in the upper 70s and partly to mostly cloudy skies. Late in the evening/overnight, our next cold front will be moving through. Along that front, a few severe storms will be possible with widespread showers and thundershowers. The severe threat is low, a level 1 out of 5, but strong wind, hail, and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out at this time. Please remain weather aware overnight Sunday into Monday. Once that front passes through, highs for Monday will only be in the low 60s, right around normal! We’ll keep rain in the forecast through Tuesday, dry for Wednesday and Thursday, then more rain for Friday and next weekend.

