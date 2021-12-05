East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Alcohol and Drug Abuse Council Awareness “Reindeer Run”

Over 800 participants in the "1k fun run and 5k Reindeer Run."
Over 800 participants in the "1k fun run and 5k Reindeer Run."(Zach Hamilton)
By Phoebe Green
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 9:38 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - This morning families, teachers and running clubs of all ages participated in the 2021 Alcohol and drug abuse “Reindeer Run.”

The event held at the Lufkin Convention center was all in part to raise money and bring awareness to the non profit. Participants ran in a 1k fun run and there was even a 5k run for more advanced runners.

Director of Prevention Kim Simmons shared that this year was one for the books.

“Last year we had a little bit of laps due to Covid and did Reindeer Zumba but this year it was back with a force. We had over 800 runners, and our race is one that’s really unique because it really gears toward our younger runners. We work with local running clubs and the school coaches, and we get hundreds of the kids in,” said Simmons.

ADAC’s mission overall is to provide services that combat the effects of substance use and misuse through prevention, intervention, counseling and recovery support.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Lufkin Police Department
Lufkin police pursuit suspect allegedly had full-auto rifle, stolen guns, stolen vehicles
Lufkin police officers arrested a man after a high-speed chase that occurred Thursday. (Source:...
Lufkin police arrest man after high-speed chase
Pictured are the guns and cross bows that law enforcement officers seized in a drug raid on a...
Polk County drug raid yields 4 arrests, seizure of drugs, guns
Juan Garcia (Source: Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
Nacogdoches County sheriff’s deputies arrest 1 of 2 suspects in Oct. 23 shooting
At Lakewood Church, a plumber found money in the walls. Authorities are investigating.
Money found in wall of Joel Osteen’s Houston church; $600,000 reported stolen 7 years ago

Latest News

"ACSO Shop with a Cop" officers shopping for Christmas gifts for the community
Angelina County Sheriff’s Office hosting ‘Shop with a Cop’ toy drive
Santa back on roads of East Texas
Historical home with original paintings created by the homeowner.
CASA of the Pines ready for 23rd annual Christmas home tour
The Family Crisis Center of East Texas tries to make Christmas special for survivors.
Family Crisis Center of East Texas invites more individuals to enroll in Adopt-A-Family program