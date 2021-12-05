East Texas Now Business Break
Cold front moving through East Texas will bring showers, possibly severe thunderstorms

Source: KLTV Staff
Source: KLTV Staff(KLTV Staff)
By Andrew Tate
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 10:40 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - While we can’t rule out a few sprinkles or stray showers today, most of us will stay dry.

We should see mostly cloudy to cloudy skies this afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 70s.

Our next cold front arrives tonight/overnight, and with it will come showers and thunderstorms, some of which could be severe. The Storm Prediction Center has outlined nearly all of East Texas in a Marginal (Level 1/5) Risk for severe weather for the overnight hours and tomorrow morning. All severe weather threats will be possible, including hail, wind, and isolated tornadoes.

Storms will be moving into our northernmost areas along and north of Interstate 30 between midnight and 2 a.m. By 5 a.m., storms will be moving into the I-20 corridor and making their way through Tyler-Longview by 7 a.m. Lufkin-Nac should by seeing storms between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., and then storms clear out of East Texas during the afternoon. Because this front is moving through during the morning hours, the commute to work could be wet tomorrow, so you’ll want to plan some extra time into that drive.

