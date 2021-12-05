East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

DPS troopers arrest off-duty Nacogdoches PD officer found asleep at wheel of running vehicle

Source: Gray News Media
Source: Gray News Media(Gray News Media)
By Gary Bass
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 1:04 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Texas Department of Public Safety troopers arrested an off-duty Nacogdoches police officer Sunday morning after he was found at sleep at the wheel of a running vehicle that was blocking a road in Douglass.

According to a press release, the Nacogdoches Combined communications Center received a 911 call about a person behind the wheel of a running vehicle in Douglass at about 7:45 a.m. Sunday.

Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office deputies were the first ones to arrive at the scene. DPS troopers arrived a short time later.

“It was then learned that the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was an off-duty Nacogdoches police officer,” the press release stated. “Tx DPS arrested Daniel Aburto, 30, for driving while intoxicated.”

Aburto was booked into the Nacogdoches County Jail on a DWI charge, the press release stated.

Aburto has been placed on suspension until an internal investigation is completed.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured are the guns and cross bows that law enforcement officers seized in a drug raid on a...
Polk County drug raid yields 4 arrests, seizure of drugs, guns
Source: Lufkin Police Department
Lufkin police pursuit suspect allegedly had full-auto rifle, stolen guns, stolen vehicles
Juan Garcia (Source: Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
Nacogdoches County sheriff’s deputies arrest 1 of 2 suspects in Oct. 23 shooting
The body of a missing Shreveport woman was found around 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec.3.
Police discover body of missing elderly woman inside drain on Youree Drive
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has filed a charge of capital murder against a man accused of...
Son charged with capital murder after father found dead in Livingston

Latest News

Source: KLTV Staff
Cold front moving through East Texas will bring showers, possibly severe thunderstorms
Interior of fireplace caught on fire
Lufkin fire officials urge safety checks ahead of using fireplaces, heaters
Saturday Weather Trivia 12-4-21
Saturday Weather Trivia
Diboll's Historic season ends in 3A DI Region final
Diboll's Historic season ends in 3A DI Region final