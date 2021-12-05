East Texas Now Business Break
Lufkin’s Christmas in the Pines to support local businesses

Community members gathered to enjoy the festivities and businesses Lufkin has to offer.
Community members gathered to enjoy the festivities and businesses Lufkin has to offer.(Phoebe Green)
By Phoebe Green
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 10:22 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The city of Lufkin kicked off their annual “Christmas in the Pines” downtown this this evening.

Today from two to eight business owners, families and community members gathered to spread a little holiday cheer all while supporting local businesses before Christmas.

“I mean Lufkin is so great. They’ve been such a great support. You know, the city of Lufkin just has been a great help to me,” said youngest vendor Kieran Cruz

The annual lighting of Rudolph the red-nosed pumping unit also took place at tonight’s event.

