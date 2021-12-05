Lufkin’s Christmas in the Pines to support local businesses

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The city of Lufkin kicked off their annual “Christmas in the Pines” downtown this this evening.

Today from two to eight business owners, families and community members gathered to spread a little holiday cheer all while supporting local businesses before Christmas.

“I mean Lufkin is so great. They’ve been such a great support. You know, the city of Lufkin just has been a great help to me,” said youngest vendor Kieran Cruz

The annual lighting of Rudolph the red-nosed pumping unit also took place at tonight’s event.

