Lufkin’s Christmas in the Pines to support local businesses
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 10:22 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The city of Lufkin kicked off their annual “Christmas in the Pines” downtown this this evening.
Today from two to eight business owners, families and community members gathered to spread a little holiday cheer all while supporting local businesses before Christmas.
“I mean Lufkin is so great. They’ve been such a great support. You know, the city of Lufkin just has been a great help to me,” said youngest vendor Kieran Cruz
The annual lighting of Rudolph the red-nosed pumping unit also took place at tonight’s event.
