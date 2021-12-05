Nacogdoches Christmas Tour of homes serves guests holiday decorations and rich history

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Friends of Historic Nacogdoches hosted their annual Christmas tour of homes to showcase the oldest town in Texas. The organization has been hosting the event for the past thirty years to inspire guests and allow them the chance to develop an even deeper appreciation for Nacogdoches.

Approximately 250 people gathered to browse through five local homes filled with colors of red and green. Friends of Historic Nacogdoches board member Charles Bradberry said each homeowner spends time decking out their house to impress ticket holders.

“You drive through a town and think, I’d like to see what that house looks like on the inside. I mean many people drive through, including me, and wonder what different houses look like. It’s a perfect opportunity for people to see, and at a neat time of the year too,” Bradberry said.

Friends of Historic Nacogdoches works to restore old homes and preserve Nacogdoches history.

“It’s so rich in history for many reasons. First of all communities are rich in history because people want it to be rich in history. But it’s also the oldest city in Texas which I think gives us a head start,” Bradberry said.

This year featured a 1912 arts and crafts style home built by the Hazelwoods. Homeowner Shannon McClellan said her home was once a Methodist church parsonage, and then a Delta Sig fraternity house, before her family purchased it in 2001.

“We have gone to the tour of homes for many years and actually our house was on the tour about fifteen years ago. But this last year we had a wedding at our house and so we were repainting. The Nacogdoches historic landmark commission generously gave us funds to help us repaint our house. So when they asked us if our house would be on the tour, we felt like we needed to have our house on the tour,” McClellan said.

Bradberry said that in anticipation for next year, Friends of Historic Nacogdoches has already chosen the participating houses. The Christmas Tour of Homes event will return next December.

