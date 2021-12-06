Affidavit: Lufkin man intentionally set fire to structure

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A Lufkin man was arrested Sunday on a charge of arson.

According to an arrest affidavit, Jon Dennis Tinkle, 61, was arrested after emergency crews responded to a call of a structure fire.

Police officers who arrived on-scene questioned Tinkle about the incident, at which point the affidavit states that Tinkle admitted to intentionally setting fire to the structure, which was damaged during the incident.

He is being held on a $5,000 bond in the Nacogdoches County Jail.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.