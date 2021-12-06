Affidavit: Lufkin man intentionally set fire to structure

East Texas Now Business Break
Jon Dennis Tinkle, of Lufkin, was arrested Sunday on a charge of arson.
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A Lufkin man was arrested Sunday on a charge of arson.

According to an arrest affidavit, Jon Dennis Tinkle, 61, was arrested after emergency crews responded to a call of a structure fire.

Police officers who arrived on-scene questioned Tinkle about the incident, at which point the affidavit states that Tinkle admitted to intentionally setting fire to the structure, which was damaged during the incident.

He is being held on a $5,000 bond in the Nacogdoches County Jail.

