Boat ramps to be closed for construction at Sam Rayburn Reservoir

SAM RAYBURN RESERVOIR, Texas (KTRE) - U.S. Army Corps of Engineers officials announced work is scheduled to begin Dec. 6 repairing and rebuilding boat ramps and park entrances at Sam Rayburn Reservoir.

Boat ramps will be closed for brief periods to allow for construction. Areas affected will include Twin Dikes Public Boat Ramp, San Augustine Park Boat Ramp, and Rayburn Park Boat Ramp.

Other work includes additions of Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant sidewalks at Mill Creek Park and San Augustine Park, expansion of concrete entry/exit lanes at San Augustine gatehouse and upgrading of the electrical system at Hanks Creek campsites sites 22 through 31.

There will be no public access to the ramps during construction. Twin Dikes Public and San Augustine boat ramps should each take approximately one week to extend concrete aprons up the slope of the ramps.

Please see https://www.swf-wc.usace.army.mil/.../Boating/Boatramps.asp for an alternative ramp.

For inquiries on maintenance work, please contact the Sam Rayburn Lake office at 409-384-5716, or email at SRPO@usace.army.mil.

