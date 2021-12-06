East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

DPS seeks driver involved in Hudson hit-and-run crash

(KLTV)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUDSON, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a motorcycle on State Highway 94 near Loop 287 in Hudson.

The preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 9:15 p.m. Sunday, a 2019 Yamaha motorcycle was traveling west. A vehicle, described as an early 2000 model black Chevrolet with a lift kit, failed to yield to the motorcycle and pulled from a private drive into the motorcycle’s path. The motorcycle was laid down and traveled underneath the vehicle. The vehicle then fled the scene and was last seen turning south on Loop 287.

The driver of the motorcycle, identified as 28-year-old Ernesto Maldonado of Lufkin was transported to CHI St. Luke’s Hospital for treatment.

Investigators ask anyone with any information regarding the driver or the vehicle that fled the scene to please contact the Lufkin DPS Communications Office at 936-699-7340.

The investigation is ongoing, no additional information at this time.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Gray News Media
DPS troopers arrest off-duty Nacogdoches PD officer found asleep at wheel of running vehicle
A plumber who found possible theft money in Lakewood Church said he deserves a reward.
Plumber who found money in wall of Joel Osteen’s Houston church says he deserves reward
Source: Gray News Media
Lufkin police investigating fatal hit-and-run auto-pedestrian incident
Pictured are the guns and cross bows that law enforcement officers seized in a drug raid on a...
Polk County drug raid yields 4 arrests, seizure of drugs, guns
Source: KLTV Staff
Cold front moving through East Texas will bring showers, possibly severe thunderstorms

Latest News

Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Monday’s Weather: Showers and storms early
The Center for Pastoral and Spiritual Care at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler...
Power of Prayer: Center for Spiritual and Pastoral Care
The Center for Pastoral and Spiritual Care at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler...
Power of Prayer: Center for Pastoral and Spiritual Care
Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Beto O’Rourke visited Central Texas voters in Harker Heights...
Beto O’Rourke visits Central Texas on governor campaign trail