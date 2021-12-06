Evening Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... We are looking for a very NORMAL day on Tuesday as far as temperatures are concerned, but a MAJOR Warming Trend is expected starting on Wednesday and continuing through Friday. On Friday, we are forecasting Record High Temperatures for the day for Tyler and Lufkin. Highs are expected to be in the lower 80s on Friday. The record for that day for Tyler is 77 degrees and it is 81 for Lufkin. So, Tyler may see a new record and Lufkin may tie one. Longview’s record is 83...so we are hoping we don’t get that warm for Longview. Mostly Sunny Skies are expected on Tuesday, then Partly Cloudy skies through Friday. A very slight chance for a sprinkle or two is possible on Thursday and Friday. A cold front is likely on Saturday morning with a fair chance for showers during the morning hours. Temperatures on Saturday will be flipped. Our high temperature is expected just as the front moves through and then the low for the day will be near midnight that night...so temperatures falling throughout the day. Sunday and Monday of next week will likely be near normal as temperatures go. Have a great Monday.

