East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Evening Weather at your Fingertips

By Mark Scirto
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 2:37 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... We are looking for a very NORMAL day on Tuesday as far as temperatures are concerned, but a MAJOR Warming Trend is expected starting on Wednesday and continuing through Friday. On Friday, we are forecasting Record High Temperatures for the day for Tyler and Lufkin. Highs are expected to be in the lower 80s on Friday. The record for that day for Tyler is 77 degrees and it is 81 for Lufkin. So, Tyler may see a new record and Lufkin may tie one. Longview’s record is 83...so we are hoping we don’t get that warm for Longview. Mostly Sunny Skies are expected on Tuesday, then Partly Cloudy skies through Friday. A very slight chance for a sprinkle or two is possible on Thursday and Friday. A cold front is likely on Saturday morning with a fair chance for showers during the morning hours. Temperatures on Saturday will be flipped. Our high temperature is expected just as the front moves through and then the low for the day will be near midnight that night...so temperatures falling throughout the day. Sunday and Monday of next week will likely be near normal as temperatures go. Have a great Monday.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Gray News Media
DPS troopers arrest off-duty Nacogdoches PD officer found asleep at wheel of running vehicle
Source: Gray News Media
Lufkin police investigating fatal hit-and-run auto-pedestrian incident
A plumber who found possible theft money in Lakewood Church said he deserves a reward.
Plumber who found money in wall of Joel Osteen’s Houston church says he deserves reward
Source: KTRE Staff
Lufkin police release name of pedestrian killed in hit-and-run wreck
10-year-old accidentally shoots teen in Nacogdoches County

Latest News

KTRE First Alert Monday Evening Webcast
First Alert: Cool, northerly winds will usher in a brief cool down
KTRE First Alert Monday Evening Webcast
KTRE First Alert Monday Evening Webcast
Normal Temps Through Tue...then a major warming trend likely. Rain sat AM. Much Cooler by Sat PM.
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 12-6-21
Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips