First Alert: Cool, northerly winds will usher in a brief cool down

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Winds of change have returned to East Texas this evening, all courtesy of the cold frontal passage that blew through our part of the state earlier this morning.

Overnight will be mostly cloudy and much cooler as lows bottom out in the lower 40′s.

Tuesday will be partly sunny, cooler, and less humid. Highs will be in the lower 60′s, which is more on par for where we should be in early December.

Our cool snap will be short-lived, however, as the return to southerly winds will quickly bring in warming temperatures from Wednesday through the rest of the week.

Due to the increasing in cloud cover and moisture levels, we will introduce a low-end, 20% chance of rain to the forecast for the end of the week as daytime highs climb back into the lower 80′s under mostly cloudy skies.

The next big weather maker and cold front look to arrive late Friday night and on Saturday morning. It is possible we could see some strong thunderstorms with this weekend storm system, so stay tuned as we will be fine-tuning those details throughout the week.

Behind this weekend storm system and cold front, northerly winds will ensue, leading to clearing skies and a bigger dip in temperatures for the rest of the weekend, lasting through early next week.

