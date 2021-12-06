East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Lufkin police release name of pedestrian killed in hit-and-run wreck

Source: KTRE Staff
Source: KTRE Staff(KTRE Staff)
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 1:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin police have released the name of the man who was killed in a Sunday hit-and-run wreck.

Around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Gabriel Garcia, 53, was attempting to cross the intersection of North Timberland Drive at Paul Avenue when he was struck by a car that did not stop. Witnesses coming out of Whataburger saw the victim lying in the road and called 911.

The man was taken by ambulance to a Lufkin hospital where he was pronounced dead at 1:50 a.m. An autopsy has been ordered.

A witness said they believed the suspect vehicle was a gray or silver Chevy Impala and that the vehicle appeared to pull into the Valero gas station down the street following the incident. The witness did not know which direction the vehicle went upon leaving the store, but it did not return to the scene.

Officers went to the Valero and reviewed surveillance video but did not find anything helpful to the investigation, according to police.

A side mirror was recovered from the scene believed to be from the suspect vehicle. The mirror is to the driver’s side of a 2006 to 2012 Chevy Impala.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Gray News Media
DPS troopers arrest off-duty Nacogdoches PD officer found asleep at wheel of running vehicle
A plumber who found possible theft money in Lakewood Church said he deserves a reward.
Plumber who found money in wall of Joel Osteen’s Houston church says he deserves reward
Source: Gray News Media
Lufkin police investigating fatal hit-and-run auto-pedestrian incident
Pictured are the guns and cross bows that law enforcement officers seized in a drug raid on a...
Polk County drug raid yields 4 arrests, seizure of drugs, guns
Source: KLTV Staff
Cold front moving through East Texas will bring showers, possibly severe thunderstorms

Latest News

Boat ramps to be closed for construction at Sam Rayburn Reservoir
Nacogdoches police release vehicle description from fatal pedestrian hit-and-run
10-year-old accidentally shoots teen in Nacogdoches County
DPS seeks driver involved in Hudson hit-and-run crash