East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Man found dead inside a trunk on Sanders Avenue

Policía de Laredo
Policía de Laredo(TELEMUNDO)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 1:13 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is found inside a trunk over the weekend.

According to neighbors who live at the 2500 block of Sanders, they called police after noticing a foul smell that was coming from a parked vehicle nearby.

When police arrived, they found a man dead inside the trunk.

Laredo Police says as of now, there are no signs of foul play, and it’s unclear how long the man was inside the trunk.

The investigation continues in this case.

At this time, it is not known when the incident occurred.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Gray News Media
DPS troopers arrest off-duty Nacogdoches PD officer found asleep at wheel of running vehicle
Source: Gray News Media
Lufkin police investigating fatal hit-and-run auto-pedestrian incident
A plumber who found possible theft money in Lakewood Church said he deserves a reward.
Plumber who found money in wall of Joel Osteen’s Houston church says he deserves reward
Source: KTRE Staff
Lufkin police release name of pedestrian killed in hit-and-run wreck
10-year-old accidentally shoots teen in Nacogdoches County

Latest News

Boat ramps to be closed for construction at Sam Rayburn Reservoir
Source: KTRE Staff
Lufkin police release name of pedestrian killed in hit-and-run wreck
Nacogdoches police release vehicle description from fatal pedestrian hit-and-run
10-year-old accidentally shoots teen in Nacogdoches County
DPS seeks driver involved in Hudson hit-and-run crash