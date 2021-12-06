Man found dead inside a trunk on Sanders Avenue

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is found inside a trunk over the weekend.

According to neighbors who live at the 2500 block of Sanders, they called police after noticing a foul smell that was coming from a parked vehicle nearby.

When police arrived, they found a man dead inside the trunk.

Laredo Police says as of now, there are no signs of foul play, and it’s unclear how long the man was inside the trunk.

The investigation continues in this case.

At this time, it is not known when the incident occurred.

