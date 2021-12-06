Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Monday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Mostly sunny skies this afternoon as morning showers and storms make their way out of East Texas. Thankfully, this system did not produce much severe weatherwise, minus one tornado warning this morning in the 6AM hour. On the flip side, rainfall totals are less than expected, however isolated areas did see the needed rain. With more rain in the forecast, hopefully we’ll see more aid to the drought in East Texas. As far as temps go, highs for today were during the morning hours before the cold front and showers moved through. This afternoon we’ll only see temps in the upper 50s, and it’ll be a windy afternoon as well. Northeast winds, 10-20mph, with gusts up to 30mph. Wind Advisories in effect until 2/3PM depending on location. Tonight, temps will fall into the 30s, with those near I-30 close to freezing, and warmer to the south. We’ll see highs remain in the 60s for Tuesday and Wednesday, then the heat gets cranked up for Thursday and Friday. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s(!!!) for the end of the work week. The return of warmer temps is short lived, our next cold front arrives by Saturday and drops highs back into the 60s. That same front will also bring our next chance for rain, yay!

