Sheriff identifies body found in Central Texas river

CAMERON, Texas (KWTX) - The Milam County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday identified Christi Warwick Coufal, 55, of Cameron, as the woman whose body was found in a Central Texas river.

The sheriff’s office received a report of a missing person shortly before 8 a.m. on Sunday, December 5, 2021.

Shortly before 11 a.m., deputies received a report of a “lifeless person” in the river about 15 miles away.

The sheriff’s office released the woman’s name late Sunday after her family had been notified.

No further information was provided.

