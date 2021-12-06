East Texas Now Business Break
Sheriff identifies body found in Central Texas river

Woman had been reported missing earlier Sunday
FILE GRAPHIC
By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 7:25 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
CAMERON, Texas (KWTX) - The Milam County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday identified Christi Warwick Coufal, 55, of Cameron, as the woman whose body was found in a Central Texas river.

The sheriff’s office received a report of a missing person shortly before 8 a.m. on Sunday, December 5, 2021.

Shortly before 11 a.m., deputies received a report of a “lifeless person” in the river about 15 miles away.

The sheriff’s office released the woman’s name late Sunday after her family had been notified.

No further information was provided.

The Center for Pastoral and Spiritual Care at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler...
Power of Prayer: Center for Spiritual and Pastoral Care
