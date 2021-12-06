Texas Tech University offering no cost COVID-19 Tests

East Texas Now Business Break
By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 2:23 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech University is offering free COVID-19 nasal swab testing on campus.

The University has partnered with Curative Testing to offer no cost COVID-19 testing at 3219 Main Street.

Appointments can be booked at Curative.com, but walkups are welcome.

Testing is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., daily. Results are available within 24-48 hours.

