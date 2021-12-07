East Texas Now Business Break
4-ingredient rocky road fudge by Mama Steph

By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 9:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - This fudge is perfect for gift giving, and delicious enough to enjoy year ‘round.

4-ingredient rocky road fudge

Ingredients

3 cups semi-sweet chocolate chips

1 can condensed milk (12 ounces)

1/2 cup walnuts (plus a few extra for decoration)

1/2 cup mini marshmallows (plus a few extra for decoration)

Method:

Stovetop: Make a double boiler by filling a saucepan about 1/4 full with water. Then find a heat-safe mixing bowl that will fit snugly over the top of the pan without setting down in the water.

Use a 8-inch or 9′inch baking pan for a nice thicker fudge. If you want it to be thin, use a 9x13-inch. Line the dish with foil or parchment paper. Spray with cooking spray.

Next, put the chocolate chips and condensed milk into the mixing bowl, and begin to stir with a silicone spatula. (It’s ok if you decide to do the chocolate alone first and then add the condensed milk. Works about the same either way.)

When the chocolate is melted, stir for a few minutes and watch for the chocolate to get shiny; be careful not to get any water into the chocolate, as it will “buckle” and ruin.

When it’s shiny, add the marshmallows and nuts, stirring in to distribute well. Then, scoop the mixture into your prepared baking dish.

Use the spatula to press it into the dish evenly. Add some marshmallows and nuts on top while it’s still warm, and press into the fudge with the spatula.

Once it’s uniform across the bottom of the pan, simply let cool at room temperature for at least three hours. It’s ok to refrigerate, but it changes the texture a bit.

Microwave: Instead of a double boiler, use your microwave. Put the chocolate chips and condensed milk into a microwave safe mixing bowl.

Microwave for 30 seconds, then remove and stir. Do that again... 30 seconds, and then stir.

You may only need to do this two or three times, depending upon your microwave’s strength. Don’t overcook it!

Once it’s melted, proceed with the recipe as stated above.

Customize: If you don’t like the additions I used to make Rocky Road fudge, feel free to use no additions, or use whatever you like: dried cranberries, tiny M&Ms pressed into the top, glazed pecans, a sprinkle of flaky salt, etc.

