Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for teen in Washington believed to be in danger

Authorities said they believe Lillian Dixon is with Jonathan Bowles, 36. An Amber Alert was...
Authorities said they believe Lillian Dixon is with Jonathan Bowles, 36. An Amber Alert was issued for Dixon, 15, in Washington.(MissingKids.org)
By KPTV staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KPTV/Gray News) – An Amber Alert has been issued in the state of Washington for a 15-year-old-girl believed to be in critical danger, KPTV reported.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, along with the Lewiston, Idaho, Police Department, said Lillian Dixon has been missing since Dec. 3 from her home in Lewiston, Idaho. Authorities believe Dixon is with Jonathan Bowles, 36, who has multiple felony warrants for child molestation.

Authorities believe Dixon and Bowles were spotted in Starbuck, Washington on Monday. They were seen in Pomeroy, Washington that same day.

Law enforcement believes the pair may be traveling in a stolen 2007 maroon Chevy Trailblazer with the Washington state plate BKA0197.

Dixon is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black and white California stocking cap, black and white jacket with “8″ on the back, black shirt, blue jeans, brown and blue cowboy boots, and a yellow and blue backpack.

Bowles is 6-foot-2 and weighs 235 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes and a scar on his right elbow and forearm.

Officials warn Bowles may be armed and should be considered dangerous. They ask if anyone sees Dixon or Bowles, to call 911 immediately, the Idaho State Police at 208-209-8730 or the NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST.

Copyright 2021 KPTV-KPDX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: KTRE Staff
Lufkin police release name of pedestrian killed in hit-and-run wreck
10-year-old accidentally shoots teen in Nacogdoches County
Source: Gray News Media
DPS troopers arrest off-duty Nacogdoches PD officer found asleep at wheel of running vehicle
Jon Dennis Tinkle, of Lufkin, was arrested Sunday on a charge of arson.
Affidavit: Lufkin man intentionally set fire to structure
Nacogdoches police release vehicle description from fatal pedestrian hit-and-run

Latest News

Ohio representative recalls World War II Memorial effort with late Bob Dole
Late World War II hero Bob Dole’s gift to veterans
New Orleans Saints defensive end Glenn Foster (74) greets fans after practice before an NFL...
Former Saints player dies in police custody in Alabama
Huntington Highsteppers said performing at Pearl Harbor is an honor
Huntington Highsteppers perform at Pearl Harbor in memory of lives lost
Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 1,256 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas