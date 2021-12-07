Huntington High Steppers will perform at Pearl Harbor to honor and remember

HUNTINGTON, Texas (KTRE) - The Huntington Highsteppers are set to perform for the 80th pearl harbor ceremony in Oahu Tuesday night. The teams’ director received an email about a year and a half ago inviting the team to perform at the 2021 Pearl Harbor Ceremony. Since then, The Huntington Highsteppers have spent months preparing travel plans, rehearsing dances, and using the football season to practice. Senior captain Kiersten Whitaker said they are ready for their December 7th performance.

“We are very excited to be able to get this opportunity and just overall ecstatic to be able to perform in front of people who have been celebrating this for many years, like 80 years, that’s crazy! And just it’s amazing, it’s an amazing feeling,” Whitaker said.

And while the girls have been busy since they landed in Hawaii, Senior captain Chanty Dodd said they will not forget the reason they are there: to remember.

“To me, when we went to Pearl Harbor yesterday for the first time, it was just like...my heart sank. We were stepping where they were at. Like we went to the ship, and I went into the submarine as well. It’s just very humbling and it’s very honoring that we get to be here where they were at. We get to stand where they stood,” Dodd said.

Miranda Clifton the team sponsor said they are the only dance team in their performance series. The Highsteppers will be accompanied by other state bands and choirs at the ceremony. Junior Captain Malerie Clifton said she is excited.

“We actually saw a pearl harbor veteran yesterday, a survivor. That’s when it really hit for me that this was real, and that people experienced this. And they’re coming here just to honor it. He was 100 years old so it’s really really amazing to be able to see someone like that and be able to talk to them,” Clifton said.

