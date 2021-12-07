East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

K-9 Blue retires from Palestine Police Department

By Jeff Chavez
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 10:36 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Palestine Police Department retired a K-9 officer who served in the narcotics unit for six years. Her name is Blue. She is a 7-year-old blue heeler and she began her career in law enforcement in the spring of 2015.

Blue’s handler is Lt. Matt Kerr. He was recently promoted inside the department, so the decision was made to retire her. Kerr spoke to us about her exceptional crime-fighting career.

“We have around 120 felony arrests due to her detection; about 30 misdemeanor arrests, give or take. About 1,2000 grams of methamphetamine she has credited to her name. A little over $100,000 in US currency, 600 grams of prescription medication, and about 450 grams of cocaine or so,” Kerr said.

Blue is in good health and Lt. Kerr said she will spend the rest of her years with him enjoying her retirement at his home.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Gray News Media
DPS troopers arrest off-duty Nacogdoches PD officer found asleep at wheel of running vehicle
Source: Gray News Media
Lufkin police investigating fatal hit-and-run auto-pedestrian incident
A plumber who found possible theft money in Lakewood Church said he deserves a reward.
Plumber who found money in wall of Joel Osteen’s Houston church says he deserves reward
Source: KTRE Staff
Lufkin police release name of pedestrian killed in hit-and-run wreck
10-year-old accidentally shoots teen in Nacogdoches County

Latest News

Angelina County health district administrator discusses best line of defense against COVID-19 variants
Neal Franklin
Neal Franklin holds press conference to announce run for county judge
Opioid Partnership
SFA researchers, mental health providers partner to battle opioid crisis across East Texas
Crockett Daycare Lawsuit
‘We want justice:’ 7 families file lawsuit alleging abuse, neglect at Crockett childcare center