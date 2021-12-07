East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! It’s a cool start with temperatures in the 40s this morning. A light frost is possible in far northern counties. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today with high temperatures only reaching the lower 60s this afternoon. Winds will be light but will pick up out of the south and southwest over the next few days. This will help warm things up quickly this week with highs nearing 80 degrees by Friday. Expect clouds to increase Thursday and Friday with a slight chance for rain increasing from Thursday night into Friday. The next cold front brings the most likely chance for rain Friday night into early Saturday morning with another cool down for the weekend.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.