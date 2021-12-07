East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Texas reports first case of omicron COVID-19 variant

Omicron research
Omicron research(WBAY)
By Karen Brooks Harper
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 7:32 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(TEXAS TRIBUNE) - Texas has identified its first case of the omicron COVID-19 variant, a strain flagged as potentially more infectious than any that has come before it, including the delta variant responsible for surges still happening across the country, state health officials said on Monday.

The variant was identified in Texas in a Harris County woman in her 40s, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services and county Judge Lina Hidalgo.

Many questions still surround omicron, even as it remains high on the radar of state and federal health officials.

While early indicators suggest the variant is very contagious, it’s still unknown whether it will infect people at a faster rate or cause more hospitalizations than the delta variant, which currently represents nearly all the active cases in Texas.

It could also take another month, experts say, to figure out how effective vaccines or natural immunity will be against the omicron variant.

Other unknowns include how sick it will make those infected and whether it will be milder or more aggressive than the delta variant.

As omicron has been circulating in other countries for several weeks, the confirmation of its arrival in Texas was no surprise to state health officials, who said it’s likely that the variant has been present in the state for longer than that.

The first case of the omicron variant in the U.S. was reported Wednesday in California. Since then, more cases have popped up in other states, including New York and Minnesota.

Texas health officials are already on the lookout for a potential holiday surge — whether it’s caused by delta, by omicron or any other variant — and pushing for more Texans to get their vaccines. About 55% of Texans have been fully vaccinated as of Dec. 1.

“Prevention is important, and vaccination remains our best prevention tool,” said Chris Van Deusen, spokesperson for the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Federal health officials are also urging eligible vaccinated adults to get their booster shots to increase their protection against COVID-19. Among fully vaccinated Texans, only 18.5% of them have gotten a booster shot, according to state health numbers.

Copyright 2021 The Texas Tribune. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Gray News Media
DPS troopers arrest off-duty Nacogdoches PD officer found asleep at wheel of running vehicle
Source: Gray News Media
Lufkin police investigating fatal hit-and-run auto-pedestrian incident
A plumber who found possible theft money in Lakewood Church said he deserves a reward.
Plumber who found money in wall of Joel Osteen’s Houston church says he deserves reward
Source: KTRE Staff
Lufkin police release name of pedestrian killed in hit-and-run wreck
10-year-old accidentally shoots teen in Nacogdoches County

Latest News

Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 1,363 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
Health officials have detected the new omicron variant of the coronavirus in more than a dozen...
New travel rules go into effect in US as omicron spreads
The Center for Pastoral and Spiritual Care at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler...
Power of Prayer: Center for Spiritual and Pastoral Care
The father was not vaccinated when he came down with COVID-19. He is now urging people who are...
Father urges vaccination after more than 5 months in hospital with COVID