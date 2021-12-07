Third Republican candidate enters race for Gohmert’s open Congressional seat

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas business owner, Joe McDaniel, announced today in a press release he is joining the Texas District 1 Congressional race to replace Louis Gohmert’s vacated seat.

McDaniel joins current Smith County judge Nathaniel Moran, former Gohmert intern, Aditya Atholi of Center, and John Porro of Dallas. Democrat Stephen Kocen is also running.

McDaniel said, “We need someone who knows East Texas and has an East Texas mindset. I am not a Politician. I am not a Lawyer. I am an East Texan, just like you.”

McDaniel is a third-generation East Texan. He has been on various boards and has been very active on the Tyler Homeless Coalition directing the Lunch@thePark program, a homeless feeding ministry in Tyler, according to the press release.

RELATED:

+ Gohmert officially announces plan to run for Texas attorney general

+ Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran officially announces congressional candidacy

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.