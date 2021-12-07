East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Tuesday’s Weather: Nice & cool today

Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
By Katie Vossler
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 6:06 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  It’s a cool start with temperatures in the 40s this morning.  A light frost is possible in far northern counties.  Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today with high temperatures only reaching the lower 60s this afternoon.  Winds will be light but will pick up out of the south and southwest over the next few days.  This will help warm things up quickly this week with highs nearing 80 degrees by Friday.  Expect clouds to increase Thursday and Friday with a slight chance for rain increasing from Thursday night into Friday.  The next cold front brings the most likely chance for rain Friday night into early Saturday morning with another cool down for the weekend.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: KTRE Staff
Lufkin police release name of pedestrian killed in hit-and-run wreck
10-year-old accidentally shoots teen in Nacogdoches County
Source: Gray News Media
DPS troopers arrest off-duty Nacogdoches PD officer found asleep at wheel of running vehicle
Nacogdoches police release vehicle description from fatal pedestrian hit-and-run
A plumber who found possible theft money in Lakewood Church said he deserves a reward.
Plumber who found money in wall of Joel Osteen’s Houston church says he deserves reward

Latest News

Morning Weather at your Fingertips Tuesday 12-7-21
Morning Weather at your Fingertips
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Tuesday 12-7-21
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Tuesday 12-7-21
Normal Temps Through Tue...then a major warming trend likely. Rain sat AM. Much Cooler by Sat PM.
Evening Weather at your Fingertips
Normal Temps Through Tue...then a major warming trend likely. Rain sat AM. Much Cooler by Sat PM.
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips