Utility sued for $50M over deadly Michigan house explosion

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 12:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (AP) - A $50 million lawsuit has been filed against a utility over an explosion that killed two people and damaged several homes in Flint, Michigan.

The lawsuit was filed Nov. 30 in Genesee County Circuit Court on behalf of 55-year-old Lisa Rochowiak, who died after the home next to hers exploded.

Police haven’t determined the cause of the Nov. 22 explosion, which also killed a 4-year-old girl, injured two other people and damaged or destroyed 27 homes. A top police investigator said it could take months to sort out.

But Fieger Law, which filed the lawsuit, says Rochowiak reported smelling gas on the morning of the explosion and claims Consumers Energy was negligent.

The utility issued a statement denying responsibility.

