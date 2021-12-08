Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Angelina County Airport’s game security fence developing successfully

Construction workers moving exceedingly fast in the development project.
Construction workers moving exceedingly fast in the development project.(Phoebe Green)
By Phoebe Green
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 9:42 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Angelina County Airport has begun to lay the fabric and start the construction of the airport’s security game fence.

The $1.1 million project approved in September was started to ward off the deer problem the airport has been experiencing.

Airport manager Gary Letney shared that the project is the beginning of many developments and if they continue to expand at this rate, Angelina County Airport will only continue to grow further.

“It really comes down to jobs. Economic developments, really, in some sense starts at the airport and it’s a 180 project, but I expected it to take a little less than that. That would be 140 days left, But that’s not including rain days or off days. That’s 140 More work days. I don’t think it’s going to take too long,” said Letney.

This is just one of many projects Angelina County airport has to complete. They are also planning to create safety taxiways and expand their runways in the future.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: KTRE Staff
Lufkin police release name of pedestrian killed in hit-and-run wreck
10-year-old accidentally shoots teen in Nacogdoches County
Source: Gray News Media
DPS troopers arrest off-duty Nacogdoches PD officer found asleep at wheel of running vehicle
Jon Dennis Tinkle, of Lufkin, was arrested Sunday on a charge of arson.
Affidavit: Lufkin man intentionally set fire to structure
Nacogdoches police release vehicle description from fatal pedestrian hit-and-run

Latest News

Innovative economic development contracts reviewed by Nacogdoches City Council
Huntington Highsteppers said performing at Pearl Harbor is an honor
Huntington Highsteppers perform at Pearl Harbor in memory of lives lost
Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 1,256 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Tuesday’s Weather: Nice & cool today