Democrat Matthew Dowd drops out of Texas lieutenant governor race

(KCRG)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 3:01 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WIMBERLEY, Texas (AP) - A former political advisor to Republican President George W. Bush is dropping out of the race for next year’s Democratic nomination for Texas lieutenant governor.

Matthew Dowd said in a statement Tuesday that he is ending his candidacy because he sees a growing diversity in candidates for the office.

Effective today, I am ending my campaign for Lieutenant Governor. See my statement below. I am incredibly grateful and...

Posted by Dowd For Texas on Tuesday, December 7, 2021

He says he doesn’t want to stand in the way of new diverse leadership.

His withdrawal comes three weeks after state Rep. Michelle Beckley entered the Democratic field.

I appreciate Matthew Dowd’s willingness to step back and allow women to compete for this seat. Women have been...

Posted by Michelle Beckley for Texas on Tuesday, December 7, 2021

Also seeking the nomination is 2018 nominee Mike Collier, whom Republican incumbent Dan Patrick defeated. Patrick remains the lone candidate for the GOP nomination.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

