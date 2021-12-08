First Alert: Warming up and turning windy before storms arrive Friday night

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - A warm frontal passage moving through this evening will quickly bring back the unseasonably warm and muggy air that we experienced much of last week.

We will likely see more areas of patchy fog re-develop overnight on those light, south winds. It will be mostly cloudy and on the cool side with lows dropping into the middle 50′s.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy, warm, and breezy as southerly winds blow in at 10 to 15 mph, with occasional gusts reaching just over 20 mph. Daytime highs will warm into the upper 70′s, which is about fifteen degrees above average for this time of year. We will also bring in a low-end, 20% chance of showers due to the increasing moisture levels returning to the Piney Woods.

The warm, muggy air will stick around for Friday as daytime highs will be in the lower 80′s.

Southerly winds will be gusty on Friday, all ahead of our next approaching storm system and cold front. With more moisture and some daytime heating kicking in on Friday, we do have you down for a 40% chance of scattered, afternoon showers and thunderstorms developing and quickly racing through East Texas.

Our rain and thunderstorm odds will then shoot up to 70% on Friday night, early Saturday morning when our next storm system and cold front come calling.

Some of the thunderstorms that form along and ahead of the cold front on Friday night could be on the strong side, capable of putting down some strong wind gusts, brief, heavy downpours, and frequent cloud-to-ground lightning. This will wake many of you up since this front looks to push through in the overnight and pre-dawn hours on Saturday.

Behind this storm system and cold front, northerly winds will ensue, leading to clearing skies and a bigger dip in temperatures for the rest of the weekend, lasting through early next week.

It is looking like we could have wake-up temperatures in the middle-to-upper 30′s on both Sunday and Monday mornings of next week with daytime highs in the upper 50′s and lower 60′s.

This chilly weather will only last for a couple of days before we warm up next week.

